Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.38% to Rs 15859.63 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 29.88% to Rs 2981.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2295.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.38% to Rs 15859.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14633.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.76% to Rs 11261.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8419.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.48% to Rs 62039.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55649.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

15859.6314633.4162039.4355649.7367.8663.2567.2262.544229.813078.2014887.3811043.664229.813078.2014887.3811043.662981.642295.6111261.478419.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News