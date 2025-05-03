Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 114.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 613.55 croreNet profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 114.44% to Rs 66.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 613.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 484.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.03% to Rs 187.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 2101.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1752.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content