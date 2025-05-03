Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 114.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 613.55 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 114.44% to Rs 66.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 613.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 484.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.03% to Rs 187.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 2101.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1752.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

613.55484.352101.191752.2321.6118.7921.5818.55124.8573.52386.28253.3289.9343.96254.52129.9166.5231.02187.0094.91

