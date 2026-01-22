Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.45% to Rs 17102.21 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 8.15% to Rs 3146.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2909.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.45% to Rs 17102.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15770.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17102.2115770.1667.8867.654199.383720.654199.383720.653146.882909.73

