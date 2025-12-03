Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Wockhardt Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and Punjab National Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2025.

Indian Bank crashed 5.81% to Rs 809.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39890 shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd tumbled 5.80% to Rs 1408.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month. KNR Constructions Ltd lost 5.23% to Rs 150.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd shed 4.90% to Rs 153.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 134.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.