Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 10.66 cr

From New Mangalore Port Authority

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has been received a work order from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) for the hiring of One No. of River Sea Vessel (RSV) type IV Security Patrol Boat with all manpower excluding High Speed Diesel (HSD). The said contract is for a period of five years and is valued at Rs 10,66,43,732/- inclusive of GST

