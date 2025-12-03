Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 10.66 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 10.66 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

From New Mangalore Port Authority

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has been received a work order from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) for the hiring of One No. of River Sea Vessel (RSV) type IV Security Patrol Boat with all manpower excluding High Speed Diesel (HSD). The said contract is for a period of five years and is valued at Rs 10,66,43,732/- inclusive of GST

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Pipavav gains after inking MoU with NYK India

Patel Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

BEML secures Rs 414-cr order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story