Gujarat Pipavav gains after inking MoU with NYK India

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Gujarat Pipavav Port advanced 1.18% to Rs 185.20 after the firm signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NYK India to upgrade RoRo infrastructure at Pipavav Port.

The said MoU aimed at supporting Indias expanding vehicle exports and automotive logistics, including EVs.

This strategic partnership with NYK focuses on developing specialised RoRo infrastructure capable of handling 500,000 cars annually with an emphasis on reducing dwell time and enable seamless vessel rail synchronization to manage growing rail volumes at Pipavav Port, while advancing sustainable and more efficient logistics.

Gujarat Pipavav Port is engaged in operating and maintaining an all-weather Port at Pipavav, District Amreli, in Gujarat, having multi-cargo and multi-user operations. The companys Port is one of the principal gateways on the West Coast of India and provides access to shipping lines through international routes as well as for the cargo belt in North and North-West Region of India.

Revenue from operations rose 31.9% year-on-year to Rs 299.35 crore, compared with Rs 227.04 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 19.5% from Rs 250.45 crore in Q1 FY26. Adjusted net profit (PAT) jumped 70.1% YoY to Rs 128.44 crore, compared with Rs 75.49 crore in the year-ago quarter, and 23.1% higher sequentially from Rs 104.33 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

