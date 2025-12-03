Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 December 2025.

DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 15.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 89.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17161 shares. The stock gained 3.86% to Rs.2,600.00. Volumes stood at 9846 shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 12.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68203 shares. The stock rose 5.08% to Rs.1,903.80. Volumes stood at 27935 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 63.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.80% to Rs.366.90. Volumes stood at 6.61 lakh shares in the last session. Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 8.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.06% to Rs.906.90. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session. Neuland Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 3.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50826 shares. The stock rose 5.66% to Rs.17,279.00. Volumes stood at 64129 shares in the last session.