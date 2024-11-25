Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.59%, rises for third straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3217.6, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.77% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% gain in NIFTY and a 39.66% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3217.6, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24282.7. The Sensex is at 80152.78, up 1.31%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has dropped around 2.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21962.05, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3211.45, up 1.13% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 54.77% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% gain in NIFTY and a 39.66% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 65.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News