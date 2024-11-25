Tata Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.88, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.21% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% jump in NIFTY and a 27.43% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.88, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24282.7. The Sensex is at 80152.78, up 1.31%. Tata Steel Ltd has slipped around 3.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8846.2, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 204.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 406.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

