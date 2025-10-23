Indian economy resilient on reviving urban and rural demand

The Reserve Bank of India mentioned in its October monthly bulletin that global uncertainty has edged up. In the US, both trade and economic policy uncertainty increased in September. Global growth, however, has broadly held up.

Investor sentiments dampened in October, on renewed US-China trade tensions and prolonged US government shutdown, after a phase of buoyancy.

The Indian economy displayed resilience amidst broader global uncertainty and weak external demand. High-frequency indicators point to a revival in urban demand and robust rural demand.

Headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation moderated sharply in September, marking its lowest reading since June 2017.

The agricultural sector sustained its growth momentum, supported by above-normal rainfall, and higher kharif sowing. Although manufacturing momentum moderated slightly, business confidence in manufacturing and services reached a six-month peak, reflecting higher optimism.