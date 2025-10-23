Home / Markets / Capital Market News / YES Bank changes Domain Name

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
YES Bank, vide RBIs circular dated 22nd April 2025 advising all banks to commence the migration of their existing domains to the .bank.in domain has informed that the domain name of YES Bank Limited has been migrated from www.yesbank.in to www.yes.bank.in.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

