Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 26,050 mark; IT shares rally

Nifty trades above 26,050 mark; IT shares rally

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Equity benchmarks surged sharply in morning trade, supported by robust quarterly earnings and renewed optimism over festive season demand. Investor sentiment was further lifted by recent tax cuts and policy measures, fueling expectations that corporate profits will strengthen in the second half of FY26.

The Nifty traded above the 26,050 mark. IT shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 761.82 points or 0.92% to 85,188.16. The Nifty 50 index jumped 217.82 points or 0.83% to 26,086.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.49% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,035 shares rose and 1,750 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Indian Economy:

The infrastructure output in India rose 3% from the previous year in September of 2025, slowing from the upwardly revised 6.5% increase in August, which was the sharpest pace of growth in over one year.

Production fell for coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, as the US continued to pressure India to halt the intake of Russian crude energy commodities, which pressured domestic consumption and export demand for refineries and processers.

In turn, electric power output also slowed. Still, construction inputs were more robust, with cement output holding loosely unchanged and steel production accelerating.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 2.65% to 36,234.15. The index rallied 3.67% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Infosys (up 3.91%), HCL Technologies (up 2.85%), Mphasis (up 2.57%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.3%), Persistent Systems (up 1.9%), Coforge (up 1.73%), Wipro (up 1.60%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.31%), LTIMindtree (up 1.28%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.04%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rallied 3.28% after it has received a significant order worth approximately Rs 358 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the supply of regular EUE tubing, pup joints, and cross overs.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 0.67%. The company has announced that it has secured order valued at Rs 633 crore from Cochin Shipyard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

YES Bank changes Domain Name

VMS TMT bags orders worth Rs.46 Crores

Gulshan Polyols soars after bagging ethanol supply deal worth Rs 1,185 cr

MIC Electronics receives approval for microprocessor controller

Tatva Chintan Pharma drops on profit booking

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story