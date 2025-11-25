Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

To manufacture and commercialize Edge-IT microprocessor chipsets

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced that following the earlier strategic cooperation agreement between BCSSL and Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc., USA, the companies have taken the next milestone step by entering into a formal Joint Venture (JV) for the design, manufacture, and global commercialization of Edge-AI microprocessor chipsets, using proprietary intellectual property secured under a Technology Transfer (ToT) agreement from an Israeli R&D partner.

Under this Joint Venture, BCSSL will design and manufacture a next-generation Edge-AI Chip, code-named EclipseX1, targeting high-reliability, low-latency AI applications. Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc. will mobilize its sales network across the United States and Europe to commercialize the solution within specific industry verticals including Industrial Automation IoT, Automotive Telematics & Control Modules (TCM), and EV charging infrastructure.

The Joint Venture carries an initial term of five (5) years, with geographical exclusivity granted to Byte Eclipse within the defined sectors for the US and European markets. The partnership is expected to create a business potential in the range of US $65 - 80 million over the term of the agreement, covering custom chip sales, licensing, and integration services. The new Joint Venture marks a key step in Blue Cloud's semiconductor and AI hardware roadmap, bridging AI software competency with silicon innovation through globally validated technology transfer. This initiative positions BCSSL as one of the few Indian enterprises with end-to-end capabilities in Edge Computing hardware design, AI firmware, and cloud analytics.