Sales growth of private non-financial companies up 8% in Q2, shows RBI data

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Sales growth of listed private non-financial companies rose 8 per cent during the second quarter of the current fiscal against 5.5 per cent in the preceding three months, led by improvement in all major sectors, the RBI said on Monday. The sales growth during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal was 5.4 per cent. Sales of 1,775 listed private manufacturing companies rose by 8.5 per cent (y-o-y) during Q2:2025-26 as compared to 5.3 per cent in the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher sales growth in automobiles, food products, electrical machinery and chemicals industries. Information Technology (IT) companies recorded a rise of 7.8 per cent (y-o-y) in their sales during Q2:2025-26 from 6.0 per cent in the previous quarter. Sales of non-IT services companies recorded a double-digit growth of 10.6 per cent in Q2:2025-26 as compared to 7.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter, primarily due to higher sales growth recorded by the wholesale and retail trade companies, RBI noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

