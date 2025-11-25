Sales growth of private non-financial companies up 8% in Q2, shows RBI data

Sales growth of listed private non-financial companies rose 8 per cent during the second quarter of the current fiscal against 5.5 per cent in the preceding three months, led by improvement in all major sectors, the RBI said on Monday. The sales growth during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal was 5.4 per cent. Sales of 1,775 listed private manufacturing companies rose by 8.5 per cent (y-o-y) during Q2:2025-26 as compared to 5.3 per cent in the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher sales growth in automobiles, food products, electrical machinery and chemicals industries. Information Technology (IT) companies recorded a rise of 7.8 per cent (y-o-y) in their sales during Q2:2025-26 from 6.0 per cent in the previous quarter. Sales of non-IT services companies recorded a double-digit growth of 10.6 per cent in Q2:2025-26 as compared to 7.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter, primarily due to higher sales growth recorded by the wholesale and retail trade companies, RBI noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app