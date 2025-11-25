Paras Defence rises after signing MoU with IUAC

Paras Defence and Space Technologies gained 1.17% to Rs 716.60 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New Delhi.

IUAC is an autonomous institute under the University Grants Commission, Ministry of Education. It conducts particle-accelerator-based research and development.

Under the MoU, Paras Defence and IUAC will jointly develop a commercial-grade MRI magnet system. The collaboration aims to enable indigenous manufacturing of superconducting MRI magnet technology. The companies said the project supports Indias push toward self-reliance under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.