Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 26.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vidya Wires rose 26.05% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 380.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 363.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.380.94363.994.093.8215.2811.5114.5110.8010.508.33

