U.S. Treasury Yields Edge Higher Ahead of Holiday-Shortened Week and Note Auctions

Treasuries extended the downward move seen during last Friday's session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, rose 1.8 bps to 4.16%.

U.S. Treasury yields ticked up on Monday as investors prepared for the holiday-shortened week which includes a number of major note auctions.

The 10-year Treasury yield the benchmark for U.S. government borrowing was up by more than 1 basis point, reaching 4.165%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note rose by more than 2 basis points to 3.507%. The 30-year bond yield, meanwhile, increased a basis point to 4.83%.