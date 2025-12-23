Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U.S. Treasury Yields Edge Higher Ahead of Holiday-Shortened Week and Note Auctions

U.S. Treasury Yields Edge Higher Ahead of Holiday-Shortened Week and Note Auctions

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Treasuries extended the downward move seen during last Friday's session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, rose 1.8 bps to 4.16%.

U.S. Treasury yields ticked up on Monday as investors prepared for the holiday-shortened week which includes a number of major note auctions.

The 10-year Treasury yield the benchmark for U.S. government borrowing was up by more than 1 basis point, reaching 4.165%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note rose by more than 2 basis points to 3.507%. The 30-year bond yield, meanwhile, increased a basis point to 4.83%.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

