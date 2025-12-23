U.S. Stocks Extend Gains on Tech Rally; Gold Hits Record High

Wall Street rose for a third session as tech and gold stocks led broad gains amid light holiday trading, while Treasury yields ticked higher and investors awaited key U.S. data releases.

The Dow rose 227.79 points (0.5%) to 48,362.68, the Nasdaq climbed 121.21 points (0.5%) to 23,428.83 and the S&P 500 advanced 43.99 points (0.6%) to 6,878.49.

The markets continued to benefit from strength among technology stocks, which led the way higher last Thursday and Friday, with trading activity somewhat subdued amid a lack of major U.S. economic data and some traders taking an early break ahead of the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday.

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) climbed 3.3% after Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating on the software giant while AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) advanced after a Reuters report said the company plans to begin shipping its second-most powerful AI chips to Chinese clients before the Lunar New Year in mid-February. Looking ahead, reports on durable goods orders, third quarter GDP, industrial production and consumer confidence due on Tuesday are still expected to draw investor attention. Gold stocks saw substantial strength as the price of the precious metal soared to new record highs driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.3% to a record closing high. Airline stocks were significantly strong, as reflected by the 1.7% gain posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Steel, networking and telecom stocks also saw notable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.