Volumes soar at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 35794 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 34.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1051 shares

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 September 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 35794 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 34.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1051 shares. The stock gained 7.05% to Rs.5,970.50. Volumes stood at 951 shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd notched up volume of 10.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89806 shares. The stock slipped 1.06% to Rs.290.65. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd witnessed volume of 18.36 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.41 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.07% to Rs.416.85. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Sammaan Capital Ltd registered volume of 42.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.27% to Rs.159.50. Volumes stood at 68.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd clocked volume of 4.69 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.84% to Rs.104.33. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

