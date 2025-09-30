Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra gain on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infra gain on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Indian Railways

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oriental Rail Infrastructure advanced 1.61% to Rs 151.30 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 4.43 crore from the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, a unit of Indian Railways.

The contract involves the manufacturing and supply of 72 sets of seats and berths for LWSCN coaches. The total order value stands at Rs 4,43,49,120 and the project is scheduled for execution by 5 June 2026.

As per the contract terms, 95% of the payment will be made against the inspection certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency and proof of dispatch or delivery of materials to the consignee. The remaining 5% will be released after final receipt, inspection, and acceptance of goods by the consignee.

The company also confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. Additionally, it clarified that the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 5.37 crore despite an 18.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 140.21 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares advance

PSBs have deepened their traditional role as anchors of financial inclusion

PM Modi welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict

Seshaasai Tech lists at premium

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story