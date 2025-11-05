Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit declines 48.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.76% to Rs 2040.89 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co declined 48.62% to Rs 284.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 554.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 2040.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1826.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2040.891826.1227.9327.45597.43513.14452.71388.21284.92554.58

