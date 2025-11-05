Metropolis Healthcare standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 355.71 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 10.34% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 355.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 321.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.355.71321.5725.6825.5189.9080.8862.1154.8746.6342.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News