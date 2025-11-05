Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metropolis Healthcare standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Metropolis Healthcare standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 355.71 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 10.34% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 355.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 321.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales355.71321.57 11 OPM %25.6825.51 -PBDT89.9080.88 11 PBT62.1154.87 13 NP46.6342.26 10

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

