Panth Infinity standalone net profit rises 2290.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8723.64% to Rs 145.59 crore

Net profit of Panth Infinity rose 2290.63% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8723.64% to Rs 145.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.145.591.655.2519.397.650.327.650.327.650.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News