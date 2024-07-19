China Shares Sink After Choppy Session

Asian stocks fell on Friday as U.S.-China tensions persisted and China's ruling Communist Party ended a top-level meeting without offering details to address economic difficulties. Tech stocks extended losses despite TSMC's earnings beat.

Oil drifted lower in Asian trade and headed for a second consecutive weekly decline on concerns about Chinese demand and the global economy.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.17 percent at 2,982.31 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng fell 2.03 percent to 17,417.68 on concerns over a renewed trade war between Beijing and Washington.

According to media reports, the U.S. was considering stricter trade restrictions against China, especially the country's technology and chipmaking sectors.