Outcome of board meeting of Indian Hotels Co

Held on 19 July 2024

The Board of Indian Hotels Co (IHCL) at its meeting held on 19 July 2024 has approved the transfer of restaurant business of its wholly owned overseas subsidiary i.e. Taj International Hotels (TIHL) to St James Court Hotels, a subsidiary of the company.

The proposed restructuring will simplify the operational/ legal/ tax structure. As this is a common control transaction, this will not have any accounting implication in IHCL.

IHCL's investment in TIHL and SJCH is held through IHOCO BV, Netherlands, a wholly owned subsidiary of IHCL.

The Board also approved amendment to the Subscription cum Shareholders Agreement (SSHA) by execution of amendment Agreement between the Company, SATS (SATS) and Taj SATS Air Catering (Taj SATS).