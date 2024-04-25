Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 27.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 27.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 1905.34 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 27.26% to Rs 417.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 1905.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1625.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.58% to Rs 1259.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1002.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 6768.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5809.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1905.341625.43 17 6768.755809.91 17 OPM %34.6332.94 -31.8731.06 - PBDT654.42507.62 29 2119.831707.41 24 PBT534.69400.02 34 1665.531291.35 29 NP417.76328.27 27 1259.071002.59 26

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

