Indian Hotels Co standalone net profit rises 17.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 1044.59 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 17.14% to Rs 244.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 208.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 1044.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 931.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1044.59931.2734.7235.13392.76342.61325.97282.17244.58208.80

