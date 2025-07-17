Mishka Exim consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.15% to Rs 2.09 crore

Net profit of Mishka Exim rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.091.438.614.900.270.100.240.070.180.04

