Indian Hotels rallies on reporting strong Q2 performance

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) advanced 4.03% to Rs 711.15 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 232.24% to Rs 554.58 crore on 27.42% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,826.12 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 695.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, up 199.57% from Rs 232.19 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 565 crore in September 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 40% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin improved to 29.9% in Q2 FY25 as against 27.2% in Q2 FY24.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director & CEO, IHCL, said, The second quarter witnessed a strong revival of demand resulting in overall revenue growth of 28% and 16% growth for the hotel segment, marking the best ever Q2 Consolidated EBITDA margin at 29.9%. For FY2025, we continue to maintain a guidance of double-digit revenue growth led by the sustained growth in New Businesses, not like for like growth and healthy same store performance. This is reflected in a strong 16.5% growth in consolidated hotel segment revenue in October which is set to accelerate in the remaining months of Q3.

IHCL has achieved a record signing of 42 hotels resulting in an industry leading portfolio of 350 hotels and met its market guidance of opening two hotels a month with 14 new hotel openings till date. IHCL will take over the management of landmark hotel The Claridges, New Delhi in April 2025 under a hotel operating agreement. In addition, IHCL has entered into definitive agreements to acquire majority shareholding in Tree of Life brand holding company, expanding its brandscape with a boutique leisure offering.

Ankur Dalwani, executive vice president and chief financial officer, IHCL said, In Q2, IHCL Consolidated for hotel segment reported a strong EBITDA margin of 30.5%, a 330-basis points expansion, led by double-digit revenue growth and sustained operational leverage. IHCL Standalone reported an all-time high Revenue of Rs 1,125 crore, a year on year growth of 19% and an EBITDA margin of 38.6%, an expansion of 390 basis points. Reflective of a strong balance sheet, the gross cash position for IHCL Consolidated as on 30 September 2024 stood at Rs 2,460 crore.

In line with our strategy of simplifying the holding structure, TajSATS is fully consolidated in IHCL, for 2 months in Q2. IHCL Consolidated PAT grew 48% on year-on-year basis to Rs 247 crore, excluding an exceptional item of Rs 307 crore on account of this consolidation.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service.

