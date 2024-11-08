Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 485.25 points or 1.16% at 42233.82 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 3.32%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 2.14%),Wipro Ltd (up 1.93%),LTIMindtree Ltd (up 1.87%),InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 1.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Infosys Ltd (up 1.75%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.72%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 1.66%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 1.38%), and BLS E-Services Ltd (up 1.36%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.63%), Onward Technologies Ltd (down 1.58%), and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (down 1.52%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 134.52 or 0.24% at 55629.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 10.48 points or 0.07% at 16052.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.07% at 24183.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 215.92 points or 0.27% at 79757.71.

On BSE,1513 shares were trading in green, 1612 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

