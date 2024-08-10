Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aarti Inds Q1 PAT soars 96% YoY to Rs 137 cr

Aarti Inds Q1 PAT soars 96% YoY to Rs 137 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Aarti Industries reported 95.71% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 137 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 70 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 31.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,855 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 27.86% YoY to Rs 1,716 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1,056 crore (up 27.69% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 113 crore (up 11.88% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 145 crore in Q1 FY25, up 104.22% from Rs 71 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Aarti Industries is engaged in manufacturing and dealing in speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The counter shed 0.07% to ends at Rs 746.40 on Friday, 9 August 2024.

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

