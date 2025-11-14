Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit declines 38.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 11.63 crore

Net profit of Indian Infotech and Software declined 38.88% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.6311.6532.7657.773.816.733.816.732.834.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News