Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 53.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.62% to Rs 132.47 croreNet profit of Shreyans Industries declined 53.94% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.62% to Rs 132.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 171.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales132.47171.20 -23 OPM %5.7013.88 -PBDT15.7028.95 -46 PBT11.7325.57 -54 NP9.0719.69 -54
