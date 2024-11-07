Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 53.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.62% to Rs 132.47 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries declined 53.94% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.62% to Rs 132.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 171.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.132.47171.205.7013.8815.7028.9511.7325.579.0719.69

