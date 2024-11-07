Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 53.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Sales decline 22.62% to Rs 132.47 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries declined 53.94% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.62% to Rs 132.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 171.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales132.47171.20 -23 OPM %5.7013.88 -PBDT15.7028.95 -46 PBT11.7325.57 -54 NP9.0719.69 -54

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

