Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 11.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Perfectpac declined 11.30% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 27.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.6125.336.857.821.891.971.351.451.021.15

