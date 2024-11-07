Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 11.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.00% to Rs 27.61 croreNet profit of Perfectpac declined 11.30% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 27.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.6125.33 9 OPM %6.857.82 -PBDT1.891.97 -4 PBT1.351.45 -7 NP1.021.15 -11
