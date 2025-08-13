Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian mineral sector set to benefit from enhanced market access following India-UK Trade Agreement

Indian mineral sector set to benefit from enhanced market access following India-UK Trade Agreement

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The Ministry of Mines had organized a Webinar titled, India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and benefits to the Indian mineral sector, today under the chairmanship of Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines. The webinar was held with the objective of bringing together Indian mineral industry to discuss potential benefits and opportunities arising from India-UK CETA. In his Address, Secretary (Mines) V L Kantha Rao highlighted the opportunities for the Indian mineral sector, particularly the aluminium industry, in terms of enhanced market access and competitiveness in the FTA partner country. Towards making good use of the CETA provisions, he emphasized the need to understand product demand in UK through roadshows. He also cited opportunities in R&D collaboration between the two countries.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

