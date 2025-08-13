Hindalco spurts as Q1 profit jumps 30% YoY

Hindalco Industries rallied 5.41% to Rs 703.05 after reporting a strong set of June quarter numbers, aided by a stellar India Aluminium performance and resilient results from its US subsidiary Novelis.Consolidated net profit rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 4,004 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,074 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 13% to Rs 64,232 crore from Rs 57,013 crore a year earlier.
Profit before tax after exceptional items stood at Rs 5,676 crore in Q1 FY26, up 17% over Q1 FY25. EBITDA came in at Rs 8,673 crore, rising 9% year-on-year.
The India Aluminium Upstream business delivered EBITDA of Rs 4,080 crore, up 17%, with margins of 44%, while the Aluminium Downstream segment posted a record EBITDA of Rs 229 crore, up 108% year-on-year. Copper EBITDA stood at Rs 673 crore, in line with company guidance.
At Novelis, shipments grew 1% year-on-year to 963 KT, driven by an 8% jump in beverage can volumes. Cost-reduction initiatives remain on track, with the company targeting $100 million in annual run-rate savings by FY26 and $300 million by FY28. Key growth projects, including Bay Minette and India capacity expansions, are progressing as planned.
The companys consolidated net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 1.02x as of 30 June 2025, compared with 1.24x a year ago.
Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries, said, "After the record profitability of FY25, Hindalco sustained its growth momentum with a strong first quarter performance, driven by operational efficiencies, cost control, and an enhanced product mix. Aluminium India Upstream business continued to outperform with industry-best EBITDA margins of 44%. Aluminium India Downstream had a stellar quarter and reported its strongest quarterly performance with 2x EBITDA growth. The Copper business delivered a healthy EBITDA in line with our guidance, despite lower TC/RCs. Novelis recorded 1% growth in shipments, driven by all-time high quarterly beverage can volumes and accelerated cost reduction initiatives. We made significant progress in our downstream growth projects: the 170 KT Aditya FRP project, Aluminium AC fins, and the Copper IGT facility are under commissioning. Looking ahead, our integrated business model, strategic investments and cost discipline, position us well to deliver sustained growth."
Hindalco Industries is the worlds largest aluminium company by revenues, and the worlds second largest Copper rods manufacturer (outside China). It operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils.
