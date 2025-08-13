Nifty above 24,550 mark; metal shares shine

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in early trade, buoyed by upbeat domestic CPI data. Investors will track ongoing earnings season, FII activity and slew of key macroeconomic data expected later this week. The Nifty traded above the 24,550 mark.

Metal shares jumped for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 177.51 points or 0.22% to 80,413.10. The Nifty 50 index added 106.05 points or 0.43% to 24,592.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.58%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,239 shares rose and 1,371 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

Economy: Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 1.55% in July, down 55 basis points from 2.10% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. This marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since June 2017. Earnings Today: Bharat Petroleum Corporation(up 0.14%), Pfizer(down 0.17%), Deepak Nitrite(down 0.79%), Brigade Enterprises(down 1.74%), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail(ABFRL)(up 1.39%), Samvardhana Motherson International(up 1.53%), AIA Engineering(up 0.71%), Anupam Rasayan India(up 0.92%), Astra Microwave Products(up 3.16%), Avanti Feeds(up 0.52%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers(up 0.68%), Campus Activewear(up 0.11%), CSB Bank(up 0.58%), Dredging Corporation of India(down 0.20%), Endurance Technologies(up 1.47%), Engineers India(up 0.69%), Fiem Industries(up 2.09%), Brainbees Solutions(down 1.68%), Jubilant Foodworks, (up 0.40%), United Spirits(up 0.34%) will announce their result later today.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index advanced 2.02% to 9,415.75. The index rallied 2.94% in the three trading session. Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 5.19%), Hindalco Industries (up 4.49%), Jindal Stainless (up 2.47%), Vedanta (up 2.47%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.27%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.01%), NMDC (up 1.66%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.41%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.36%) and Tata Steel (up 1.32%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Suzlon Energy declined 3.44% after the companys consolidated net profit tanked 72.56% to Rs 324.32 crore on 17.39% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 3,117.33 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.