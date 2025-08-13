Apollo Hospitals gains after Q1 PAT jumps 42% YoY to Rs 433 cr

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 5.41% to Rs 7,628 after the company reported 41.80% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 432.80 crore on 14.87% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,842.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 35.51% YoY to Rs 582.70 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

EBITDA grew by 26.22% to Rs 852 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 675 crore in Q1 FY25. This includes Apollo 24/7 costs of Rs 121 crore during the quarter (including Rs 24 crore in non-cash ESOP charges), compared to Rs 150 crore in Q1 FY25.

On segmenetal front, revenue from healthcare services rose 11% YoY to Rs 2,935 crore. Revenue from Apollo Health and Lifestyle (AHLL) stood at Rs 435 crore, up 19% YoY, while revenue from Apollo HealthCo reached Rs 2,472 crore, also up 19% YoY. As of 30 June 2025, Apollo Hospitals had 8,030 operating beds across its network (excluding AHLL and managed beds). Overall hospital occupancy was at 65%, compared to 68% in the same period last year. Dr. Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, said: I am proud to see the resilient comeback in the first quarter of FY26, building on the strong foundation of Q4 FY25. I am glad to inform you that Q1 FY26 has delivered another robust set of results, with revenue growth in the double digits at 15% YoY and continued improvement in margins. Our performance demonstrates the power and resilience of our integrated model of healthcare delivery with all three engines - our core divisions, Healthcare Services, Retail Healthcare & Diagnostics, and Digital & Pharma Distribution, contributing to our performance.

Patient numbers across our network increased year-on-year, reflecting both the deeper penetration of our Centers of Excellence and the growing confidence of communities in our integrated care model. The quarter saw us announce our ambitious growth strategy to add over 4,300 beds in the next five years with an investment of over 7,600 crore. The first phase of 2,000 beds is already in progress. We have added an existing 200-bed hospital in Bengaluru and will also be establishing a 500-bed greenfield hospital in the suburbs of the city to bring the total bed strength in Bengaluru to 1,500 beds. In Hyderabad, we are adding 160 beds at our existing Jubilee Hills and Secunderabad facilities, and with the upcoming facility in Gachibowli, our bed strength in the city will increase to 1,400 beds.

On the digital front, Apollo 24/7 achieved a quarterly GMVof over Rs 682 crore, sustaining the platform's momentum and signaling the continuing strong demand for teleconsultetions, lab and pharmacy deliveries. This performance builds on the platform's FY25 GMV of Rs. 3,007 crore, demonstrating our success in creating a seamless care continuum from home to hospital. The demerger of our digital health and pharmacy business, approved in the last quarter, is now in the implementation phase. This strategic move will enable focused capital allocation and sharper growth plans with dedicated management teams for both hospital operations and omnichannel healthcare ecosystem, a structure designed to maximize synergies while preserving the Apollo ethos of quality and trust.

Preventive healthcare remains at the heart of our mission. Through the Al-based Apollo ProHealth platform, we have crossed 25Million health assessments this quarter alone, guiding individuals on personalized wellness journeys and strengthening early -detection pathways. Patient access continues to guide our investments. We expanded our 'Care-Within-Reach' financing programs to additional tier2 and tier3 markets, ensuring that advanced treatments remain accessible to a broad segment of the population. Our efforts on sustainability saw us launch 'Green Health' initiatives in Mumbai and Hyderabad, achieving a 20% reduction in energy consumption per patient day and using ecofriendly materials across new construction projects. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued double digit revenue growth for FY26, underpinned by new hospital openings in Patna and Jaipur slated for QJ, further digital innovation, and deepening partnerships with state governments to bolster community-based health initiatives. I remain confident that Apollo will set new benchmarks in clinical excellence, patient experience, and sustainable growth-true to our founding mission of enabling healthier, happier lives for all."

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has approved an investment of an amount not exceeding a sum of Rs 85 million for acquiring 85,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Apollo Gleneagles PET-CT Private (AGPCL) from its existing shareholder, Parkway Healthcare (Mauritius) PTE, representing 50% of the total paid-up equity share of AGPCL. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has established a strong presence across the healthcare ecosystem, encompassing hospitals, pharmacies, primary care and diagnostic clinics, as well as various retail health models. The Group also offers telemedicine services in multiple countries, health insurance solutions, global project consultancy, and operates medical colleges, a nursing and hospital management college, and Medvarsity for e-learning. Additionally, it is supported by a dedicated research foundation.