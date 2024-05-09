Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 31.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 31.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.51% to Rs 153.64 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears rose 31.90% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.51% to Rs 153.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.67% to Rs 82.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 536.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 445.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales153.64123.40 25 536.05445.65 20 OPM %17.3221.60 -18.9920.16 - PBDT36.1329.43 23 122.85101.07 22 PBT31.9126.55 20 109.6490.19 22 NP25.6819.47 32 82.2567.05 23

