Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nila Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nila Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 32.29 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces reported to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 32.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8881.19% to Rs 90.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.290 0 90.711.01 8881 OPM %17.710 -11.97-784.16 - PBDT4.23-3.80 LP 17.20-5.50 LP PBT3.14-3.83 LP 15.98-5.62 LP NP2.18-2.77 LP 13.42-4.06 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nila Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.63 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 26550.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Nila Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nila Spaces Leads the Charge in Making Carbon Neutrality a Practical Goal for Real Estate

Amal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 1.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Fervent Synergies reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 20.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Industrials shares slide

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story