Nila Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 32.29 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces reported to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 32.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8881.19% to Rs 90.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

