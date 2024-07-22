Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 28.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 28.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 20.48% to Rs 6539.01 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 28.69% to Rs 648.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 504.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.48% to Rs 6539.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5427.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6539.015427.45 20 OPM %58.1351.72 -PBDT753.84511.09 47 PBT753.84511.09 47 NP648.66504.03 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Economic Survey 2024 LIVE updates: Real GDP is now at pre-pandemic levels, says CEA

Stressed debt worth Rs 1.65 trillion on NARCL's radar: Economic Survey

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks remain volatile; broader mkts show strength; Eco Survey in spotlight

LIVE: Supreme Court stays orders asking eateries on Kanwar Yatra route to disclose staff names

Axis Securities picks V-Mart as 'Stock Pick of the Week'; Check strategy

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story