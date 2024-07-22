Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 11.61 crore

Net profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company rose 32.65% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.6111.1032.1336.673.333.702.482.362.601.96

