Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company standalone net profit rises 32.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Peria Karamalai Tea &amp; Produce Company standalone net profit rises 32.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 11.61 crore

Net profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company rose 32.65% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.6111.10 5 OPM %32.1336.67 -PBDT3.333.70 -10 PBT2.482.36 5 NP2.601.96 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Economic Survey 2024 LIVE updates: Real GDP is now at pre-pandemic levels, says CEA

Stressed debt worth Rs 1.65 trillion on NARCL's radar: Economic Survey

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks remain volatile; broader mkts show strength; Eco Survey in spotlight

LIVE: Supreme Court stays orders asking eateries on Kanwar Yatra route to disclose staff names

Axis Securities picks V-Mart as 'Stock Pick of the Week'; Check strategy

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story