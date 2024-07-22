Supreme Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 2636.35 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries rose 26.83% to Rs 273.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 215.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 2636.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2368.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2636.352368.5814.6913.58442.97355.42356.94283.37273.37215.54

