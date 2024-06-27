Indian Overseas Bank down for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 63.74, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 81.24% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 63.74, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23977.8. The Sensex is at 79080.79, up 0.52%.Indian Overseas Bank has lost around 9.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has eased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7368.85, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

