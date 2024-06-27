Zydus Lifesciences Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1054.4, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 43.07% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1054.4, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23977.8. The Sensex is at 79080.79, up 0.52%.Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has gained around 0.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19545.35, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1056.95, down 0.95% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 31.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

