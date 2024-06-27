Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1054.4, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 43.07% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1054.4, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23977.8. The Sensex is at 79080.79, up 0.52%.Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has gained around 0.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19545.35, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.83 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1056.95, down 0.95% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd jumped 81.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 43.07% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices trade with minor gains; pharma shares advance

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 7.01%, up for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 2.36%, rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 1.23%, gains for fifth straight session

Sensex up 264 pts; European mkt opens higher

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd down for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story