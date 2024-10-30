Indian Overseas Bank rises for third consecutive session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 54, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.4% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.6% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 54, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Indian Overseas Bank has slipped around 6.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6758.95, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News