Bank of India gains for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 107.55, up 4.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.21% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% jump in NIFTY and a 37.6% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 107.55, up 4.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Bank of India has slipped around 3.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6758.95, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

