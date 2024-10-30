Central Bank of India up for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 55.5, up 3.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.47% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% jump in NIFTY and a 37.6% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 55.5, up 3.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Central Bank of India has slipped around 5.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6758.95, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

