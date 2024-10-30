Punjab & Sind Bank up for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 51.61, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.49% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% jump in NIFTY and a 37.6% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 51.61, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Punjab & Sind Bank has slipped around 5.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6758.95, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

