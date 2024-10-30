Natco Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1388.25, up 3.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.46% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.37% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1388.25, up 3.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Natco Pharma Ltd has slipped around 0.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22601.4, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News